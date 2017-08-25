Get a Look Inside the Fabulous Gift Bag VMA Artists & Presenters Are Getting

Posted 1:24 PM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 01:32PM, August 25, 2017

The Backstage Creations gift bag features:

  • 1More ear buds
  • Beautyrest sleep tracker & 2 pillows
  • Cole Haan tote
  • Cross Townsend pen & logo case
  • Den of Thieves/Pair Thieves apparel
  • Dry Creek Vineyard blanket
  • Godiva truffles
  • Invitation Consultants notecards
  • Katy Perry's INDI perfume
  • MCM hat or wallet
  • 1 night stay at Paradise Beach Nevis
  • Piloti shoes
  • Robert Graham cocktail shaker
  • State Optical Co sunglasses
  • Timberland shoes

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Thursday, August 24, 2017.