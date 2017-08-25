Jailed Stockton Teen Says She Livestreamed Deadly Crash to Raise Money for Younger Sister’s Funeral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman accused of driving drunk as she livestreamed a crash that killed her younger sister says she made the video to help pay for her sibling’s funeral expenses.

Obdulia Sanchez, who has been detained since her July 21 arrest, described her reasoning in a four-page, double-sided letter penned to a reporter at KGPE-TV in Fresno.

“I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers,” the 18-year-old Stockton resident wrote. “It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial. I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn't rich."

Sanchez apologized for making the video, saying, “I look awful, but I accomplished my goal.”

