New Security Measures Announced at Port of L.A. After Pursuit Suspect Breaches Security, Falls to His Death From Crane

More than a week after a pursuit suspect breached security, climbed up a crane and fell to his death hours later, the Port of Los Angeles has announced heightened new security measures in response. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from San Pedro for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 25, 2017.

