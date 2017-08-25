More than a week after a pursuit suspect breached security, climbed up a crane and fell to his death hours later, the Port of Los Angeles has announced heightened new security measures in response. Elizabeth Espinosa reports from San Pedro for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 25, 2017.
New Security Measures Announced at Port of L.A. After Pursuit Suspect Breaches Security, Falls to His Death From Crane
23-Year-Old Man Who Fell to His Death From Port of L.A. Crane After Wild Pursuit ID’d by Coroner’s Office
Man Who Climbed Crane at Port of L.A. Following Pursuit Falls to His Death: Officials
