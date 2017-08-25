North Korea Fires ‘Unidentified Projectile’ East of Korean Peninsula

This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 23, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visiting the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed location. (Credit:STR/AFP/Getty Images)
This undated picture released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 23, 2017 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visiting the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science at an undisclosed location. (Credit:STR/AFP/Getty Images)
North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” from Kittaeryong into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a news release Saturday.
North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests this year.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
38.356434
127.435462