O.C. Music Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Possibly Had Other Victims: Sheriff’s Dept.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating possible additional victims after a San Juan Capistrano music teacher was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an underage girl, authorities said Friday.

Christian Hernandez, 30, was taken into custody Thursday following an investigation that began when a 17-year-old girl recently reported the alleged assault to investigators, according to a sheriff’s news release. The alleged victim was 15 at the time of the incident.

A second woman, now 20, also came forward and alleged inappropriate conduct by Hernandez when she was 16 years old, according to the release.

Charges have not been filed in the second case amid the ongoing investigation, the department said.

The alleged incidents happened between two and five years ago.

Since 2011, Hernandez worked as an independent music teacher at the Los Rios School of Rock in San Juan Capistrano. He was fired from his job after the allegations were reported to deputies, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Hernandez, who resided in Rancho Santa Margarita, also taught private music lessons.

“Due to Hernandez’s lengthy time working with minors and his potential exposure to numerous youths, SVD investigators believe there may be additional victims,” the release stated.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call department Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers by dialing 855-TIP-OCCS.