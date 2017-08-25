Oakland Raiders Preseason Game #3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in North Hollywood for a preview of this weekend’s Oakland Raiders Preseason Game versus the Dallas Cowboys. KTLA is your Oakland Raiders Preseason Station. Here is the broadcast schedule:

Saturday, August 26th, 9p.m.

Oakland Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

Encore Sunday, August 27th at 7pm

For the new football season, The Raiders Image store in Universal City has been newly renovated and it has a lot of new gear for men, women, and children.

The Raider Image

1000 Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal City, CA 91608