Prolonged Heat Wave Expected to Bring Triple-Digit Heat Across SoCal

Get ready to get sweaty.

A prolonged heat wave that is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures to much of Southern California has been forecast to begin this weekend and stick around through at least the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

A large high-pressure system sitting over the Great Basin in Utah and Nevada, combined with a weak onshore flow and sunny skies, will support the warming trend, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat watch for the region from Sunday morning through Tuesday evening, Bartling said.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days. The valleys, mountains and deserts could see high temperatures of around 108 degrees, Bartling said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.