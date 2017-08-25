Scooter Rider Killed in Crash on Southbound 405 Freeway in Inglewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A scooter rider who died in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood early Friday morning may have been struck by multiple vehicles, prompting an hourslong shutdown of the southbound lanes.

Authorities received a call about 1:45 a.m. reporting a collision involving a downed two-wheel vehicle and a body in lanes, California Highway Patrol Officer Cabri Griffin said.

“We found a moped or a scooter type vehicle down in lanes with multiple vehicles pulled over to the shoulder,” Griffin said.

Arriving officers also found the body of the rider, an unidentified man, on the freeway near West Century Boulevard.

Investigators have not determined what caused the initial crash, but said multiple vehicles had struck the man and scooter after it went down.

Two vehicles involved in the incident remained at the scene, but investigators believe more drivers may have left the scene, possibly without knowing they had struck the man, Griffin said.

Investigators are searching for those drivers.

A SIgAlert was issued for the closure of all southbound lanes during the investigation.

The freeway was not expected to reopen until about 7 or 8 a.m., Griffin said.

Traffic was diverted off the freeway at West Florence Avenue.

The freeway reopened earlier than anticipated as CHP tweeted the SigAlert cancelation about 5:45 a.m.

