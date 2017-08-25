SoCal Woman Who Says She Found Live Worms in Costco-Bought Salmon Has Warning for Others

A woman is warning others after she says she found live worms in the salmon she purchased at a Costco Store in Chula Vista over the weekend.

The woman, who identified herself only as Sylvia, told KGTV said she purchased two packages of sockeye salmon on Saturday at the Costco on H Street.

When she went to cook them that same day for a family party, the Chula Vista said she noticed at least three worms wriggling in the fish.

“It was sick, I was sick. I was like … until now I can’t even think about it; my stomach is still like scrambling,” she said. “I wish I did not see it.”

Sylvia told the station she immediately took the fish back to the store and was given a full refund.

When pressed for a comment, a Costco corporate communications coordinator — who asked KGTV not to attribute her name to the information — responded: “Unfortunately, we are not able to provide a response at this time.”

Sylvia said if the company knows there is a risk of worms in their fish, she would like to see a label placed on the product.

“At least let the consumer know, that’s all,” she said.