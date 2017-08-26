Hundreds of Protestors Gather at San Francisco Park to Denounce White Supremacists

Hundreds of protesters gathered at a San Francisco park Saturday morning and demanded to be allowed past police barricades to protest supporters of a far-right rally that was canceled.

The group gathered around 11:30 a.m. at Alamo Square Park, where the organizer of a “Freedom Rally” was scheduled to hold a news conference. That 2 p.m. conference was canceled.

City officials had shut down the park and erected fencing around it Saturday morning. They said a permit was never issued for the news conference.

Dozens of demonstrators shouting, “Let us in,” and holding signs that said, “Resist the right.” stood at the intersection of Fell and Steiner streets Saturday morning, surrounding a few dozen city police officers on motorcycles wearing riot helmets.

Counter protesters flood the streets near Fell and Steiner pic.twitter.com/68Bhmcd8qN — Marcus Yam (@yamphoto) August 26, 2017

Police have moved some barricades. Hundreds now near edge of Alamo, which is still gated off. pic.twitter.com/89NAF2Q5NR — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) August 26, 2017