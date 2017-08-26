× LAFD Deploys Firefighters, Canines to Texas to Assist With Hurricane Harvey Rescue Efforts

Dozens of Los Angeles firefighters have been deployed to Texas to help with search and rescue efforts after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the Gulf Coast.

A team of 70 firefighters, 10 members of a support crew and four dogs were activated by FEMA to deploy to Texas, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Across southern Texas, officials had yet to learn the full extent of the damage from the powerful Category 4 storm. Throughout the day, emergency responders combed through the debris of collapsed buildings, broken power poles and uprooted palm trees as heavy rain and lashing winds continued to pound the area.

At least three people were dead in Aransas County, according to Roy Laird, assistant chief with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department.

#LAFD California Task Force 1 deploying to #HurricaneHarvey. This is what we are bringing. pic.twitter.com/8iFRzsTN83 — Erik Scott (@PIOErikScott) August 27, 2017