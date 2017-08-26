McGregor and Mayweather Offer Last Bit of Drama Before Highly-Anticipated Boxing Match

Conor McGregor’s ability to visualize and realize the impossible has gotten him to this stage, a place where victory would elevate him to otherworldly status among sporting figures.

Unfortunately for McGregor, the stage is a boxing ring. And there, unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. awaits, planning to knock the UFC champion into dreamland.

The unlikely boxing match inspired by the fighters’ verbally artistic exchanges and an international swarm of curiosity arrives Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

There, the talking that has positioned the bout to become the greatest-selling combat sports event in history will stop, and the boxing will begin.

