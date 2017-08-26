Murder of Cal State Northridge Student Found Dead in Car Trunk Solved 48 Years Later

It should have been an ordinary errand: a trip to a Mid-Wilshire drug store to buy a hair dryer.

Wendy Jo Halison drove her prized green Thunderbird down Fairfax Avenue on that Sunday afternoon in 1968, stopping at the Thrifty on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard. After shopping, the 22-year-old art student was seen filling up her car at a gas station down the street.

But Halison would never return home to her family.

Her body was found the next morning, stuffed in the trunk of her car, a few blocks from where she was last seen alive.

