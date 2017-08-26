Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”, Saturday, August 26th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! Have some fun and learn something new! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions.

Enjoy!

Free!

11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

We can see the costumes of our favorite television shows at the 11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Among the costumes from 25 television shows, the costumes nominated for an Emmy, among them the Netflix production THE CROWN.

This unique exhibition is FREE at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles.

L.A. Taco Festival

Grand Park

200 North Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

latacofestival.com

While you’re in downtown Los Angeles, you might want to stop by the L.A. Taco Festival. The food and fun benefits the nonprofit organization Jovenes, Inc. which provides assistance to homeless youth.

Free!

City of Los Angeles 236th Birthday Celebration

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

555 West Temple Street

Los Angeles

thequeenofangels.com

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels celebrates the 236th birthday of Los Angeles. The celebration of the city will begin with a mass at 3pm followed by a grand fiesta.

The event is FREE!

World Famous Hatch Chiles from New Mexico

Roasting: Ralphs, Huntington Beach: 19081 Goldenwest Street

Roasting: San Diego, 4s Commons: 10525 4s Commons Drive

friedas.com/RalphsHatch

Frieda’s Specialty Produce and Ralphs are bringing the authentic New Mexico Hatch Chile experience back to Southern California this August! This year’s events are every weekend in August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select Ralphs locations from the Valley all the way down to San Diego. Freshly roasted Hatch Chiles are available in 10 lbs. and 25 lbs. cases. Fresh chiles are also available by the pound.

Today’s roastings are happening in Sherman Oaks and Villa Park. For more information, check the website: http://www.friedas.com/RalphsHatch

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

2seewhales.com

Aquarium of the Pacific

aquariumofpacific.org

And, Blue and Humpback Whales are in the neighborhood. These Humpback Whales were spotted while aboard the Harbor Breeze Cruises whale watching tour.

The whale watching experience is augmented by the partnership with the Long Beach Aquarium and its WHALES: VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition that teaches us about these whales we see so close to our California coast.

Make it a GREAT Saturday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

