Record-breaking heat is in the forecast for Southern California through Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the heat poses a “dangerous situation” and urged residents to take precautions.

On Saturday, temperatures ranged from the 70s along the coast to 111 in Palm Springs. Paso Robles set a record high for the day at 106 degrees while Lancaster tied a daily record high at 105.

But the worst is yet to come.

Major #HeatWave to impact #SoCal Sunday thru Wednesday. Here are the latest forecast highs and heat risks. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Lek0sk4J65 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 26, 2017

Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for Kern County desert areas through 9 PM Wednesday evening. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Treo9Siywl — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 26, 2017