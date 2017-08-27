After Peaceful Demonstration in San Francisco, Second Counter-Protest Expected in Berkeley

After a day that saw just one arrest and little violence after thousands of counter-protesters took to San Francisco’s streets to effectively force the cancellation of a rally scheduled by far-right groups, all eyes turned to Berkeley on Sunday morning.

The organizer of Sunday’s rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park has called the event off, citing safety concerns. But much like Saturday in San Francisco, counter-demonstrators were still expected to fill the streets to send a message to white supremacists and extremist figures that they are not welcome in the Bay Area.

By 10 a.m. Sunday, about a hundred counter-demonstrators had gathered on the perimeter of West Crescent park on the UC Berkeley campus. School officials effectively blocked a planned counter-demonstration at the park four blocks north of where the anti-Marxist rally was to have been held.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof said the decision to wall off the area and limit access was made by campus police.

