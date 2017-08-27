‘Dangerous’ Heat Wave Brings Soaring Temperatures, Elevated Fire Danger

A “dangerous” heat wave expected this week will bring triple digits and elevated fire danger, forecasters predict.

The highest temperatures are expected Sunday through Thursday in the valleys, lower mountains and deserts, where the highs will be between 100 and 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Lancaster reached 105 on Saturday, the weather service tweeted.

Heat records are expected to be broken in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, while an excessive heat warning will be in effect through Wednesday for Orange County, San Diego, western Riverside and southwestern San Bernardino counties.

Other watches and warning are also expected to be in effect throughout Southern California.

Impacts include high to very high risk for heat-related illnesses away from local beaches, long duration of elevated fire danger and an increased potential for power outages, the weather service reported.

Experts advise that residents drink plenty of water, reduce time in the sun and to never leave kids or pets in a vehicle.

Here is the latest updated max temp forecasts for Sunday. Heat warnings in effect! #LAHeat #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/TyQPq3ETa5 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 27, 2017