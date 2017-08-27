Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, August 27th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! It's a day of a variety of interesting events. Enjoy!

Lowrider Car Show Breakfast Club Cruise In @ 8am

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

The Lowrider is in the star of the shot at this Sunday’s BREAKFAST CLUB CRUISE IN at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

In addition to complimentary coffee and bagels, there is the new exhibit, THE HIGH ART OF RIDING LOW>

Also here, the lowrider classic, EL REY! Look at all of the detail! Wow!

-0-

Nisei Week

Various Locations

niseiweek.org

The weeklong Nisei Week Japanese Festival comes to a ;locse in downtown Los Angeles traditional food, live entertainment and the official closing ceremony.

The fun begins at various locations in Little Tokyo. Be sure to check the website for a listing of times and locations.

-0-

World Famous Hatch Chiles from New Mexico

Roasting: Ralphs, Los Angeles: 11727 West Olympic Boulevard

Roasting: San Juan Capistrano: 31874 Del Obispo Street

friedas.com/RalphsHatch

Frieda’s Specialty Produce and Ralphs are bringing the authentic New Mexico Hatch Chile experience back to Southern California this August! This year’s events are every weekend in August from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at select Ralphs locations from the Valley all the way down to San Diego. Freshly roasted Hatch Chiles are available in 10 lbs. and 25 lbs. cases. Fresh chiles are also available by the pound.

Today’s last roastings are happening in Los Angeles and San Juan Capistrano. For more information, check the website: http://www.friedas.com/RalphsHatch

-0-

Sawdust Art & Craft Festival

935 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach

949 494 3030

Sawdustartfestival.org

Time is running out to enjoy the 51 annual Sawdust Art and Craft Festival. Find two-hundred fascinating artists and their one-of-a-kind creations.

New this year? SAWDUST ART CLASSES AFTER DARK. Class dates and prices vary. Check the website: sawdustartfestival.org for details.

The Summer Sawdust closes Sunday, September 3rd.

-0-

Closing Monday, September 4th, 2017

Vanishing Animals

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

(562) 590-3100

AquariumofPacific.org

Closing Monday, September 4th is this! VANISHING ANIMALS at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach. This exhibition that teaches us endangered and nearly extinct sea life is making way for the unprecedented expansion of the aquarium at the new facility Pacific Visions.

Dr. Shubel says the Pacific Visions project is scheduled for completion the Spring of 2019. He says the aquarium remains open during construction featuring new exhibits, new films, and new programs so we should continue to visit for new experiences.

-0-

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

2seewhales.com

Aquarium of the Pacific

aquariumofpacific.org

Aquarium experiences such the WHALES: VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition. Once you learn about the whales at the aquarium, the board one of the whale watching vessels of Harbor Breeze Cruises.

The unique partnership magnifies the aquarium experience with the experience of seeing live whales, on this excursion we saw Humpback whales.

Experts from the Aquarium of Pacific are on aboard every whale watching trip to help is understand what we’re seeing.

-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community

-0-

Make it a GREAT Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.