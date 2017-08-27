Woman ‘Fighting for Her Life’ After Being Stabbed By Husband in Sherman Oaks

A 31-year-old woman is “fighting for her life” after being stabbed in Sherman Oaks by her husband, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred about 6:15 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue.

Responding officers found the victim offering rom multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was transported to UCLA Medical Center Center.

During a news conference Sunday, authorities said the crime occurred in front of the victim’s 12-year-old son. The is in Child Protective Services custody.

Aurelio Teran, 38, is wanted in connection with the stabbing.

He was last seen driving a gray Ford F 150 with the license plate number of 8E94842. The truck has pink stencil writing on the side that says “VIVY House Cleaning 818-297-4921”

Anyone with information related to the stabbing can call 818-374-0040.

Police found the weapon used in the crime, but the motive remains unclear.