× $1,000 Reward Offered for Info About Couple Who Went Missing in Joshua Tree

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the safe return of a couple reported missing in July in Joshua Tree National Park.

The reward was announced Saturday as crews continued to their methodical search for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, said Jennifer Albrinck, spokeswoman for Joshua Tree National Park.

Using a specific grid pattern, she said, volunteers have been searching in and around the Maze Loop trail where the couple are believed to have vanished.

The search for the missing couple began when they failed to check out of their Airbnb accommodations on July 28, according to Dan Messaros, a park ranger. Officials said they left all their belongings behind.

Authorities found their vehicle near the Maze Loop trail, in the northwest area of the park, where they believed the couple went for a hike.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.