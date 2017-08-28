James Beard nominated chef, and a two-time contestant on Bravo’s “Top Chef” John Tesar joined us live with secrets on how to cook the purest, most delicious, beefiest steak. These secrets are from his first-ever cookbook, KNIFE. Infused with the flavor of Texas and Tesar’s culinary genius, KNIFE goes “Back to the Pan,” and shows his method for cooking the perfect steak. Tesar doesn’t stop at steak, though; this book is full of recipes for cooking lamb, pork, veal, and the best burgers ever. Tesar also offers up the recipes to his signature sides: Roasted Okra, Avocado Fries, and Bacon Jam, and foolproof versions of classic sauces. If you’d like to meet John, he’ll be signing books at the Barnes and Noble at the Grove Monday, Aug 28 at 7p. The cookbook is available online and at book stores everywhere. For more info, click HERE or follow him on social media.
How to Cook the Most Delicious Steak
