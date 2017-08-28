Occupants of SUV Reported Stolen Flee Into Grocery Store Following Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

Authorities were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle driver in the San Fernando Valley on Monday night, according to Officer Mile Lopez with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles police officers were following the SUV on surface streets through the North Hollywood area before its occupants bailed and ran into a Food 4 Less on the corner of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards in Pacoima, aerial footage from Sky5 showed.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspects had been apprehended.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.