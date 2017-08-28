LAX Removes Restrictions for Uber and Lyft Drivers, Allowing Them to Operate More Like Taxis

In hopes of reducing airport congestion, Los Angeles International Airport has given Uber and Lyft drivers the green light to pick up passengers after making a drop-off.

In the past, the drivers of such ride-hailing services could only drop off or pick up a passenger from the terminal curb but were prohibited from doing both in the same trip. Over the last few weeks, Uber and Lyft drivers have been testing a new booking program dubbed Rematch.

Under the new technology, the ride-hailing services can alert drivers who are dropping off a passenger that another passenger is ready to be picked up from a nearby terminal.

“For the past month, Lyft and Uber have been fine-tuning Rematch ahead of the Labor Day weekend to ensure that our guests have the best experience they can in their travels to and from LAX, and we’re encouraged by the initial results,” said Keith Wilschetz, deputy executive director for operations and emergency management at Los Angeles World Airports.

