Man Dead Following Shooting in Fairfax District of Los Angeles: LAPD

Officers were responding to a shooting that left a man dead in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Monday.

The man died after the shooting broke out in the 600 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue, five blocks east of Fairfax High School, around 5:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

The victim’s name was not immediately known.

It was also unclear what led to the incident, and the shooter managed to flee the scene and had not been apprehended Monday evening.

The suspect was believed to be traveling in a black SUV.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.