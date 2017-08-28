Man Who Killed Newport Beach Urologist Was Sane During 2013 Killing, Jury Finds

After about an hour of deliberations, an Orange County jury on Monday found that Stanwood Elkus, a retired barber, was sane in 2013 when he fatally shot a 52-year-old urologist inside the doctor’s Newport Beach office.

Dr. Ronald Gilbert’s family, who was seated at the center of the courtroom, held hands and breathed a collective sigh of relief when the verdict was read.

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Glenn Gilbert, Ronald’s older brother, said as he filed out of the courtroom.

The same 12-member jury found Elkus, 79, guilty last week of first-degree murder for making an appointment with Gilbert, using a fake name and shooting the physician 10 times when he walked into the exam room.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.