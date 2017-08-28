Missing 20-Year-Old Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Wrapped in Plastic, Floating in North Dakota River

The body of a North Dakota woman who was eight-months pregnant when she was reported missing earlier this month was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river in Hardwood, North Dakota, on Sunday, authorities said.

Savanna Greywind, 20, was eight-months pregnant when she left her family’s apartment on Aug. 19 to help an upstairs neighbor, according to television station KVRR in Fargo.

She never came home and the family reported her missing, police said.

On Thursday, police found a newborn baby inside that neighbor’s apartment. The residents, 38-year-old Brooke Crews and 32-year-old William Hoehn, were initially arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, the station reported.

Crews told police the child was Greywind’s baby, and DNA tests are being performed to confirm the information, according to local television station Valley News Live.

The two face multiple charges in the case, including conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information, Valley News Live reported.

Three days after the infant was discovered, kayakers found a body-sized object wrapped in plastic caught on a log in the Red River. Authorities have confirmed it was Greywind’s body.

A cause of death was not immediately known.

The pregnant woman did not know the neighbors well, but had told her family she was going there to model a dress she had been sewing, according to the reports.

