Man Suspected of Killing Wife in Front of 12-Year-Old Son Arrested After Being Struck by Car in Ventura Co.

A man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in front of their 12-year-old son in Sherman Oaks over the weekend was arrested after being struck by a car in Ventura County, police said Monday.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a “pedestrian in the roadway” call found an injured man, who was transported to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release update.

At some point, a sergeant recognized the man as 38-year-old stabbing suspect Aurelio Teran and placed him under arrest.

Teran was wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing reported about 6:15 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Woodman Avenue.

Investigators believe Teran stabbed his wife multiple times while the couple’s 12-year-old son was still in the room.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Viridiana Teran, was taken to UCLA Medical Center, where she later died.

Teran disappeared following the stabbing, prompting authorities to ask the public for help in locating him.

No motive for the stabbing has been revealed.

The couple had been married more than 12 years, Carranza said during the search for Teran on Sunday.

There had been no previous incidents of domestic violence reported at the home, Lt. Michael Kocak said Sunday. Teran does have a criminal record related to drunk driving and burglary, but none of the incidents involved violence, he added.

THANK YOU !@VENTURASHERIFF Suspect recognized by Alert Sergeant Guy Sadler! @lapdVanNuysDiv @LAPDHQ more to follow! pic.twitter.com/aMTWlGnSZ9 — Lillian L. Carranza (@LAPDCARRANZA) August 28, 2017