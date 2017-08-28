It's never too early for ice cream. The folks at ProYo Ice Cream make some breakfast treats out of ice cream.
Ingredients:
2 scoops of Mint Chip ProYo High Protein Ice Cream
1 handful of baby spinach leaves (can substitute other greens)
4 oz milk of your choice
Instructions:
Add spinach leaves and ProYo Ice Cream to blender
Add milk
Blend on medium or high until the smoothie reaches desired texture
Pour into a glass and ENJOY!
For more recipes and product info, visit www.proyos.com
This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Saturday, August 26, 2017.
