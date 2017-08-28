Record-Breaking Heat Wave to Linger in SoCal, Bringing Triple-Digit Temps This Week: Forecasters

Forecasters said Sunday that a record-breaking heat wave will linger in Southern California until at least Thursday.

The National Weather Service said the heat poses a “dangerous situation” and urged residents to take precautions.

On Sunday, the temperatures ranged from the high 70s along the coast and in downtown Los Angeles to 106 in Woodland Hills, 102 in Van Nuys and 116 in Palm Springs. A few records were set for the day Saturday, and the NWS said it appears Paso Robles set a new record for the day Sunday at 108 degrees.

Officials said the hot, dry conditions would heighten the fire risk this week. And the heat is expected to worsen before it gets better.

A list of cooling centers for the Los Angeles County area can be found here.

Preliminary high temperature records across SW CA today. Hotter weather is on the way for Mon & Tue. #CAheat #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Ngvm925dZc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 28, 2017

Going to continue to be quite hot away from the coast this week. Practice good heat safety. Stay hydrated & utilize the shade. #SoCal #cawx pic.twitter.com/L1qBG2gCAR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 28, 2017

The heat wave will continue through at least Thursday. Conditions still look hot for Friday and the weekend. #CAHeat #LAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fASfs6Z4K9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 27, 2017