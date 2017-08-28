How to Donate to Harvey Disaster Relief

Thousands of Flights Canceled as Tropical Storm Harvey Batters Texas

Posted 2:23 PM, August 28, 2017, by

With Houston's airport closed as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to hit the area on Monday, more than 5,000 flights have been canceled. Some flights in the Los Angeles area are among those impacted. Erin Myers reports from LAX for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Aug. 28, 2017.

