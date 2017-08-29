1 Killed When Car Crashes Into Sign on 91 Freeway in Anaheim; Several Eastbound Lanes Closed

A fatal crash on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim has left multiple lanes on the eastbound side of the freeway closed Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3:30 a.m. when a car crashed into a construction sign near Tustin Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

One person died as a result of the crash, however, it was unclear if the driver or possibly a construction worker was killed.

All lanes and the Tustin Avenue onramp were shut down due to the crash, a CHP spokesperson said.

Just after 5 a.m., video showed the far right lane was open to freeway traffic.

It was unclear how long the other lanes would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.