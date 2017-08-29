× 2-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition, 2 Other Toddlers Injured After Being Hit by Tree Branch in Pasadena

A large branch fell from a tree at a daycare-type center in Pasadena, critically injuring a 2-year-old girl and wounding two others on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Linda Vista Avenue, Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Fire Department told KTLA shortly after noon.

The girl is in critical condition and was transported to a hospital, Derderian said.

Two others toddler suffered minor injuries and would also be transported, she added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.