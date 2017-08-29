Sharks, Gators and ‘Flying Boats’: Beware These Fake Photos Going Viral in Wake of Harvey

Harvey has done significant damage to the Texas coast, ripping apart buildings in the Corpus Christi area and dumping near-record rainfall on Houston as it sets to make landfall again Tuesday.

Incredible images have come out of the area, which has resulted in several fake photos being circulated online:

Believe it or not? Don’t. This photo has been shared during every major flood for the last several years. It apparently first surfaced during Hurricane Irene.

While the two alligator images are real — the photos were not taken during Hurricane Harvey. A local sheriff’s office shared the images as a warning to residents and the images were then redistributed as photos taken during Harvey.

This photoshopped photo actually shows LaGuardia Airport and was part of a 2013 article about airports facing an increasing threat of rising seas.

A fake photo that purportedly shows the “Cajun Navy” responding to Houston is circulating on Twitter. The volunteers are already in Houston, but the photo of the convoy is from 2016.

An image that purportedly shows a group of Black Lives Matter blocking emergency crews in Houston is fake. The image is from a July 2016 CNN video.

Look how desperate @feisal_hagi is attaching hashtags to his same fake news tweet and RTing himself, pinning fake tweet. It's gross. pic.twitter.com/pW5YB4xtfE — Gene Park (@GenePark) August 27, 2017

A picture purporting to show former President Barack Obama helping to serve meals in Houston in the aftermath of Harvey is actually a photo taken two years ago, at a homeless shelter in Washington during Thanksgiving, according to CNN. Nevertheless, it too was widely shared on Twitter over the weekend.