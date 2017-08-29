7-Year-Old Girl Tossed From Bridge After Being Kidnapped Survives; Massachusetts Man Arrested

A man accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl, “strangling” her and throwing the child off a bridge early Sunday morning in Worcester, Massachusetts, has been arrested, according to police.

Joshua Hubert, 35, of Worcester, was taken into custody Sunday. Police say he was arrested “at the Worcester Police Station and charged with Kidnapping,” local television station WSHM reported.

The 7-year-old girl was “taken” from her grandparent’s house on Forestdale Road in Worcester at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She was there for a family party, police say.

“She was taken from the residence by a family friend without the permission of her parents,” the Worcester Police Department said in a statement. After, “She was put in a car, strangled, and thrown off a bridge into Lake Quinsigamond.”

But the girl survived the drop, and managed to swim to shore. She was found in Shrewsbury.

“She was eventually discovered with visible, not life threatening injuries,” police said.

The girl spoke with the Shrewsbury Police Department, and an investigation into the incident began.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released.

Detectives have asked business owners in the Lincoln Street area that have cameras to review their video from Aug. 27 from 2:00 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Investigators are looking for any video footage that may have captured a light-colored Saturn Ion that could have entered their parking lot during that time frame.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office, State Police, Worcester Police Department and Shrewsbury Police Department are all investigating the case.