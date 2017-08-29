BREAKING: 1 Killed in Crash on 91 Freeway in Anaheim; Several Eastbound Lanes Closed
How to Donate to Harvey Disaster Relief

Berkeley Demonstrations: ’Antifa’ Violence Prompts Soul Searching in Left-Wing Activist Community

Posted 5:33 AM, August 29, 2017, by

Of the dozens of organizations that turned out for Sunday’s mass protest against racism here, one group was impossible to miss.

Demonstrators beat a man Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley. (Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Demonstrators beat a man Sunday at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley. (Credit: Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Its members dressed head to toe in black, with masked faces and some bearing pastel-painted riot shields that read “no hate.” These 100 or so militants billed themselves as a security force for progressive counter-protesters, vowing to protect them from far-right agitators.

But as the protest got underway, some of those in masks would resort to mob violence, attacking a small showing of supporters of President Trump and others they accused, sometimes inaccurately, of being white supremacists or Nazis.

The graphic videos of those attacks have spurred soul-searching within the leftist activist movement in the Bay Area and beyond. Emotions remain raw in the wake of this month’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which left one woman dead and dozens injured.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories