Former Coach Sentenced to 105 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting L.A. Unified Students

A 44-year-old man who worked as a coach for after-school programs at two Los Angeles Unified elementary schools was sentenced to 105 years to life on Tuesday for molesting seven girls, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Ronnie Lee Roman of San Fernando was found guilty on seven counts of lewd act on a child, the DA’s office said. The seven girls — six of whom Roman molested on school grounds — ranged in age from 8 to 11-years-old, prosecutors said.

Roman was a coach with LA’s Best after school program at the time he assaulted the young girls, the DA’s office said. He sexually molested a student Vine Elementary in Hollywood between August 2001 and July 2002, the DA said. He also molested another young girl at her home during that time.

About a decade later, Roman molested five female students at Cahuenga Elementary in Los Angeles while working there between January 2012 and September 2014, prosecutors said.

One of the students at Cahuenga reported the abuse and the all the other allegations came to light, DA Spokesperson Ricardo Santiago said.

While the student at Vine Elementary had reported the abuse years earlier, no corroborating evidence was found at the time, Santiago said.