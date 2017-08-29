In-N-Out Sues Smashburger Over New Sandwich That Looks and Sounds Like Signature ‘Double-Double’

Two fast-food lovers, the words “Double-Double” and “Triple-Triple” are as synonymous with In-N-Out Burger as freeways and beaches are with Southern California.

Or at least that’s the argument the Irvine-based chain made in a federal trademark lawsuit filed Monday against its competitor, Smashburger.

The suit alleges that the Denver-based chain’s new Triple Double sandwich looks, smells and sounds too much like In-N-Out’s own beloved fare.

In-N-Out argues that Smashburger’s Triple Double infringes on its trademark and dilutes its distinctive quality.

