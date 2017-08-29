Labor Day Grilling Recipes and Tips With Charcoal Venice Chef Joe Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef de Cuisine Joe Johnson of "Charcoal Venice” joined us live to talk all about being a contestant on Food Network's: "Chopped: Grill Masters". Joe will compete in the tournament finale tonight at 10p on the Food Network. He also brought some of his favorite dishes from his restaurant “Charcoal Venice”. Joe has been featured in both Zagat's annual "30 under 30" list and "Los Angeles' Rising Star Chefs" lists. Inspired by quintessential, backyard barbecue cuisine people want to eat everyday, "Charcoal Venice," a neighborhood restaurant, offers craveable comfort foods featuring locally-sourced proteins and vegetables ideal for sharing family style all cooked over live fire via charcoal utilizing three different ovens, including a Jasper Oven, Big Green Egg and Woodstone Grill. Charcoal Venice will be having a Chopped viewing party tonight 8/29/17 from 9:30p to 11:30p! The event is open to the public. Charcoal Venice is located at 425 Washington Blvd in Venice. For more information, visit their website.