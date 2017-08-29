BREAKING: 2-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition, 2 Other Toddlers Injured After Being Hit by Tree Branch in Pasadena
How to Donate to Harvey Disaster Relief

Los Angeles Times ‘The Taste’ Preview

Posted 11:56 AM, August 29, 2017, by

Executive Chef of Hayden Ari Kolender, Executive Chef of the Wallace Joel Miller and Executive Chef of Kato Restaurant Jonathan Yao joined us live with a preview of the Taste. Los Angeles Times' The Taste returns this Labor Day weekend, September 1-3 at the Paramount Studios backlot. It’s a 3 day event that includes unlimited tastings from the city’s best kitchens and a variety of wine, beer and seasonal cocktails. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow The Taste on social media.