Los Angeles Times ‘The Taste’ Preview

Executive Chef of Hayden Ari Kolender, Executive Chef of the Wallace Joel Miller and Executive Chef of Kato Restaurant Jonathan Yao joined us live with a preview of the Taste. Los Angeles Times' The Taste returns this Labor Day weekend, September 1-3 at the Paramount Studios backlot. It’s a 3 day event that includes unlimited tastings from the city’s best kitchens and a variety of wine, beer and seasonal cocktails. For more information including how you can get tickets, click HERE or follow The Taste on social media.