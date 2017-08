At least 42 Riverside County firefighters are battling fires at multiple mobile homes in Indio on Tuesday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The second-alarm fire began at a home in the 81000 block of Avenue 52 around 5:55 p.m. and quickly spread to multiple mobile homes in the area, authorities said.

There are multiple exposures and additional resources have been requested, the Department added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Photos from our #PoloIncident courtesy of CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department. pic.twitter.com/hjKdozbQyM — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 30, 2017