Shooting Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of 10 Freeway in Colton: CHP

A shooting has shut down the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway in Colton Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident was reported about 4:45 p.m. near the Mount Vernon Avenue exit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation indicates that people in two vehicles got out of started arguing before two people were shot, the CHP reported.

One of the vehicles was blocking lanes and one person was bleeding on the ground from a wound, a preliminary investigation indicated.

There were also reports that a person was stabbed and a witness saw a knife, but officials have not confirmed those details.

Colton police also responded to the incident.

The eastbound side of the highway is closed in the area during the investigation.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed that traffic was backed up near the incident.

Shooting investigation Mount Vernon offramp. Detective and medical personnel on scene.@Colton_PD pic.twitter.com/yFbXXqCKAz — Lt Jim Jolliff (@LtJimJolliff) August 29, 2017