How to Donate to Harvey Disaster Relief

SoCal Organizations Providing Assistance, Donations to Texas Flood Victims, Pets

Posted 10:38 PM, August 29, 2017, by , Updated at 11:04PM, August 29, 2017

Local organizations and charities throughout Southern California are working to assist victims and pets affected by Hurricane Harvey. Bands For Arms Hounds and Heroes and Operation Gratitude are accepting the below donations at 21100 Lassen St. in Chatsworth or 754 N Lemon St. in Anaheim.

Hounds and Heroes is working directly with these local rescues in Texas: www.austinpetsalive.org and www.habitatforhorses.org.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on August 29, 2017.

  • Hand/foot warmers
  • Socks of any size and color
  • Towels of all sizes
  • Diapers and wipes
  • Children's clothing
  • Snack bars
  • Jerky
  • Dog treats
  • Paper or Styrofoam bowls
  • Kitten and puppy formula
  • Flea + tick prevention
  • Canned wet food and tuna
  • Litter boxes – 12×10 inches or smaller
  • Large metal dog bowls
  • Large trash bags
  • Cleaning supplies
