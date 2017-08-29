SoCal Organizations Providing Assistance, Donations to Texas Flood Victims, Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local organizations and charities throughout Southern California are working to assist victims and pets affected by Hurricane Harvey. Bands For Arms , Hounds and Heroes and Operation Gratitude are accepting the below donations at 21100 Lassen St. in Chatsworth or 754 N Lemon St. in Anaheim.

Hounds and Heroes is working directly with these local rescues in Texas: www.austinpetsalive.org and www.habitatforhorses.org.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on August 29, 2017.

Hand/foot warmers

Socks of any size and color

Towels of all sizes

Diapers and wipes

Children's clothing

Snack bars

Jerky

Dog treats

Paper or Styrofoam bowls

Kitten and puppy formula

Flea + tick prevention

Canned wet food and tuna

Litter boxes – 12×10 inches or smaller

Large metal dog bowls

Large trash bags

Cleaning supplies