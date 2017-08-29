Woman Dies After Her Motorcycle Crashes Into Bull on Northern California Road

BREAKING: 2-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition, 2 Other Toddlers Injured After Being Hit by Tree Branch in Pasadena
Posted 12:24 PM, August 29, 2017

A motorcyclist was killed early Tuesday when she ran into a bull that was standing in the middle of a dark, rural road in Shasta County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman, who was not identified, was riding southbound on Deschutes Road about 12:40 a.m. when she struck the large, black bull just south of Jade Lane in Anderson, the CHP said.

The bull was injured and found in a nearby field by CHP officers. Officials said they have not identified the animal’s owner.

In March, three people were injured when a bull got loose and caused a six-car pileup on Highway 4 near Richmond in Northern California. The bull perished.

