Women Dressed as Nuns Tried to Rob Pennsylvania Bank, Police Say

Police are searching for two women they say dressed up as nuns and attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania Monday.

The incident occurred at a Citizens Bank near Tannersville, WNEP reported.

Two women dressed as nuns entered the bank and showed a gun to one of the tellers, police told WNEP.

The teller activated an alarm, which investigators believe could have scared off the would-be robbers.

Both left the without taking anything, WNEP reported.

It was unclear if the two fled the area on foot or in a vehicle.

The FBI has taken over the investigation from local police, WNEP reported.