‘Bad Odor’ Leads to Discovery of Decomposing Body of Man Inside El Monte Apartment; Investigation Underway

A “bad odor” coming from an El Monte apartment led police to the decomposing body of a man earlier this week, and a suspicious death investigation is underway, authorities announced Wednesday.

The body was discovered about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Peck Road, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, who assisting in the investigation.

Responding El Monte police officers found the body inside an apartment after neighbors reported smelling a bad odor.

The man, referred to in a news release as a “victim,” had apparently been there for a few days and the body was in the process of decomposition, according to the sheriff’s department.

The man appeared to have lived in the apartment.

The cause of death and the man’s identity were not immediately clear, authorities said he was 50 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.