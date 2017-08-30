Ex-Compton Mayor Sentenced to Year in Jail, 3 Years Probation Following Conviction for Misappropriating Funds

Former Compton Mayor Omar Bradley was sentenced to 36 months’ probation Wednesday for misappropriating public funds.

Late last month, Bradley was convicted for the second time on two counts of misappropriating public funds. His first conviction, returned in February 2004, was thrown out by a state appellate court in 2012.

The former mayor was also sentenced to a year in county jail, but Judge George Lomeli granted Bradley credit for time served, sparing the former officials more time behind bars.

Bradley declined to make a statement before the sentence was handed down, but as he left the courtroom he waved at the judge and said, “Your honor, bless you.”

