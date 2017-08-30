Help The Lucy Pet Foundation, KTLA and The Salvation Army Assist Pets Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Hundreds of pets are among those displaced by the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas since the storm made landfall late Friday night.

In an effort to help local shelters in Texas, The Lucy Pet Foundation, KTLA and the Salvation Army are teaming up with our viewers to donate money and pet food as part of our Harvey Relief Fund.

Beginning Wednesday, Lucy Pet will send one bag of Lucy Pet Formulas for Life Pet Food to shelters in the greater Houston area for every $10 donation from our viewers.

Lucy Pet said it will match donations for up to 30,000 pounds of pet food.

To donate to our Harvey Relief Fund, text “STORM” to 51555.

Viewers can donate online at ktlahelpssalvationarmy.org and entering the dollar amount you would like to give.

Also, you can join us Thursday for a donation drive from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Salvation Army shelter complex in the city of Bell.