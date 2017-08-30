Jet Tila, Chef

Jet Tila is a celebrated chef, restaurant partner, and cookbook author who is a member of the “first family” of Thai food in the United States. His parents, who arrived in Los Angeles from Thailand in 1966, opened the first Thai market and restaurants in America. The famed Bangkok Market in East LA became the center of Thai immigrant life in LA and is still open in East Hollywood.

Jet mastered Thai cooking while growing up and working at his family’s restaurants and markets then added French technique at Le Cordon Bleu and Japanese technique at the California Sushi Academy. As a restaurateur and consultant, Jet opened the Wazuzu at the Encore casino and resort in Las Vegas, and the cafe at Google headquarters in Silicon Valley. He’s currently a partner/chef at Pakpao Thai in Dallas and has partnered with The Compass Group with his Modern Asian Kitchen concept. Jet has also appeared as a judge and chef on the Food Network.

Jet’s new cookbook is “101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die.” On Sunday, September 3, 2017, Jet will do a cooking demonstration at the Los Angeles Times The Taste, a three-day food and drink festival at Paramount Studios.

