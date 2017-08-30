L.A. Fleet Week #1 / USS Scout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro for LA Fleet Week® 2017 which features something for everyone. Friday, September 1 through Monday, September 4 are the public tour days for 2017! Each day, you can enjoy:

Free U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, and Royal Canadian Navy ship tours (Reserve your tour online, or come day-of. Reservations are first-come, first served.)

Great photo opportunities

Aircraft flyovers throughout the weekend

Special dockside tours for elderly, disabled, and special needs guests

STEM Expo with hands-on exhibits and activities

Military and civilian first-response vehicles and equipment

U.S. Bank Veterans Village with services and resources for active and retired military

Discounted tours of Battleship IOWA and S.S. Lane Victory (free admission to active military)

Great local dining + popular food trucks and beverages

Live entertainment, including music and comedy

Free parking shuttle and Downtown Red CarTrolley service

Lots of shopping, dining, and fun all along the LA Waterfront

New for 2017: Download the LA Fleet Week® app! Search "LA Fleet Week" in the app store.

The Visiting Ships:

U.S. Navy Minesweeper USS SCOUT

U.S. Navy Amphibious vessel USS ANCHORAGE

U.S. Navy Destroyer USS DEWEY

Royal Canadian Navy Frigate HMCS OTTAWA

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter CGC ACTIVE

View the ships on the live camera as they sail into the Port of Los Angeles Main Channel!

For a complete listing of daily activities, please check the website.

L.A. FLEET WEEK!

Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

100 Swinford Street

San Pedro, CA 90731

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.comor call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!