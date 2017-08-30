L.A. Immigrant Detained While Taking Daughters to School Expected to Be Released

Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez, an immigrant in the country illegally who caused a furor when his arrest while taking his daughters to school was caught on video, is expected to be released Wednesday night after a judge announced that he is eligible to post bond to post a $6,000 bond.

The 10 a.m. bond hearing at the Adelanto Detention Facility in San Bernardino County was tense, with his four daughters sitting in a row on a bench as the judge questioned Avelica-Gonzalez about his family, his years in the U.S. and his criminal history. They sat wide-eyed, on the brink of tears.

A representative for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested a bond of at least $7,500, saying Avelica-Gonzalez has skipped court hearings in the past. They called him a flight risk.

His lawyer, Alan Diamante, said he was not a flight risk because his greatest goal is to remain with his family. He requested the lowest possible bond amount, which is $1,500.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.